The Adirondack Plein Air Festival is a nationally recognized event where 50 artists, from all over the country, will come to Saranac Lake to paint the Adirondack Mountains. Check the website for the full schedule, but all events are open to the public and spectators are encouraged to come out and watch the artists at work. Hundreds of paintings will be produced! Check the website for the complete schedule, or pick up a schedule at the Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery (52 Main Street, Saranac Lake).

Aug 17 - Check-in, painting begins, "Meet the Artists' Reception that evening

Aug 18 - "Paint the VIC" Day - all the artists will paint at the Paul Smith's College VIC

Aug 19 - "Paint the Adirondacks" Day - artists are free to choose any locations

Aug 20 - "Paint the Town" Day - painters will stay in the Village to paint; 3rd Thursday Art Walk that evening

Aug 21: "Paint the Saranac" Day - artist will be painting at the Fish & Game Club and along the Saranac River; 6 pm - Special Preview Party & Reception opens in the Town Hall; Prizes awarded at 8 pm. (tickets are $20, available at the door).

Aug 22: 9 - 11 am - "Quick Draw Competition"; 12 noon - 5 pm "Show & Sale" in the Town Hall, FREE