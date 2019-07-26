Adirondack Raptors

Join us at the library for a special visit by Mark Manske of Adirondack Raptor Inc. and his amazing birds of prey! Mark will bring three species of live owls to the library for an informative morning sure to please young and old alike. The mission of Adirondack Raptor Inc. is to educate the public about the importance of birds of prey in the environment, and to manage and conduct research local raptor populations in order to protect the species.