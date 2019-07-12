Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival Flyer

Please join us down by the river on State Route 418 as we showcase the dedication and creativity of our Adirondack artisans. There will be both demonstrations and sales of "Made in the Adirondacks" hand crafted work. Demonstrations will include rustic furniture building, jewelry design, stitchery, quilting, spinning, painting, and more by North Country Craftsman, Skye Gregson, Rosemary Romee, Sharon Tyniee and Donna Adams.

Free Face Painting and Children's Crafts with Artirondacks. Local authors Pat Leonard and Perky Granger will be personalizing books and engaging children in a "Let's Make Up A Story" activity.

Observe the technique of Kaena Peterson as she creates watercolors inspired by her surroundings. Watch how fiber is spun into yarn by the Serendipity Spinners. Learn the secrets of quilting with Avis Russell.

Find information about gardening in the North Country at our Master Gardener Station. Taste healthy recipes provided by Cornell University Nutrition Intern Jianxin Huo.

Sample and purchase sweet and hard cider, distilled spirits, cheeses, honey and maple products; certified organic chicken, turkey and pork; fruits, veggies, herbs, marinades, desserts, annual and perennials. Market Vendors Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Blackberry Hill Farm, Caldwell Country Store, Glens Falls Distillery Jason's ADK Produce, Nettle Meadow Farm and Stony Creek Farmstead will be joined by Saratoga Apple returning for the season.

Pick up seasonal recipes, local business and upcoming event information. Enjoy the music of George Parrott in the gazebo while sipping a free cup of organic coffee. All this and a free chance to win $20 in Farmers' Market Bucks to spend with our market vendors.

For further information and to participate call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@ya