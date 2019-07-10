Adirondack Rustic Bookcase with Jim Schreiner. #1386-0710. 3 days. July 10-12

Adirondack Folk School Adirondack Rustic Bookcase

There have been so many requests for a rustic bookcase class, that our "one-of-a-kind" instructor Jim Schreiner developed this special class. Jim's easy-going style will have you humming along happily while long curls emerge from the hand planes that you will learn to use. In this class you will learn the basics of furniture construction from selecting your materials, measuring, cutting, fastening and much more. This class is suggested for those with some woodworking experience as you will be working on a larger project than the end tables or coffee tables.

Tuition $315. Member Tuition $255. Materials fee $185.