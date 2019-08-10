Adirondack Shindig and Museum Preview Opening

JOHN DONOVAN, HORICON HISTORICAL SOCIETY ADK CHURCH - HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM ANNEX RENOVATIONS COMPLETED - PREVIEW OPENING AT ADK SHINDIG SATURDAY AUGUST 10TH FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM

After thousands of hours of volunteer work & HUGE community support, the Horicon Historical Society will will open the 1881 Union Church in Adirondack to the public for the first time to preview its renovations at the 6th annual Adirondack Shindig on Saturday August 10 from 11 to 3. Join us in Adirondack for a FREE family fun day & be among the first to ring the historic bell. Start your day at the Adk Yard Sale at 9 am, meet the new owners of the Adk Gen Store, then come to the Shindig for live music by Andy Smith & Bob Gagnon, desserts by J Gallup Farm & frozen treats by Chilly Willy Food Truck. Bring a chair so you can hang out and enjoy the day, you might be the lucky winner of a basket raffle as donated by local businesses. This event, Sponsored by the Town of Horicon and the Horicon Historical Society on Saturday August 10th - Church St. and the Recreation Field in Adirondack NY. Check out the Town of Horicon website for details or find us on facebook. Don't forget Food Truck Friday on the Pond, Friday eve August 9th with live music, food trucks and fun for the entire family.