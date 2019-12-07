Adirondack Singer/Songwriter Dan Berggren in Concert

Adirondack SInger/Songwriter Dan Berggren.

Adirondack Singer/Songwriter Dan Berggren will be performing on Saturday, December 7 at p.m. in Richards Library as part of the 31st Christmas in Warrensburgh activities.

Dan is a tradition-based songsmith who writes with honesty, humor and a strong sense of place. His concerts are engaging as he invites audiences to join in on songs that explore the lives of hard working folks and the many dimensions of home.

“Dan Berggren is the sound of the Adirondacks, as much as the water lapping against the granite shore of the lake or the loon echoing in the sunset or the wind tossing the spruce tops.” ~ Bill McKibben, author

Before devoting his life to music full-time, Dan worked in the woods with a forest ranger and surveyor, was a radio producer in Europe, professor of audio/radio studies at SUNY Fredonia, and owner of Sleeping Giant Records which has produced fifteen albums.

The concert is free and all are welcome to attend. Seating is limited.

For further information: 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.