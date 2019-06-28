× Expand Rodney Allen Bentley Adirondack Winterlude

Adirondack Winterludes by Rodney Allen Bentley: Charcoal and graphite drawings on display from June 28th through July 25th. Reception: July 12, 2019; 5 – 7 PM

Artist Statement:

I am a self-taught Americana Visual Artist merging surrealism and realism in a whimsical but precise manner. My artistic expression followed an adult Severe Traumatic Brain Injury suffered during a fall at my residence near Philadelphia, PA. I was in need of great care, support and therapy. My immediate family relocated me to my birthplace, Glens Falls, NY, to allow the recovery process to begin.

The emotional whirlwinds of personal acceptance of losses transformed into a powerful desire for creativity and community purpose. I began trusting the powerful source of creative energy that I had unconsciously connected with.

The mediums I currently explore are charcoal, graphite, pastel, acrylic and even a touch of creative technology. Philosophically, my body of work falls in the realm of rumination, contemplation and sometimes even spiritualism. I create visual signposts for others to connect with their greater life purpose through self-reflection, creativity and joy!