An Adirondack Woof Stock

Cindy Mead A Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music in the Southern Adirondacks - It'll be the Best Day of Your Dog's Life!

Get out your Tie-Dye and let's travel back to 1969 at the 5th annual ADIRONDACK WOOF STOCK ..... "A WEEKEND OF PEACE, PAWS & MUSIC" in Chestertown NY. It'll be the best day of your dog's life!!!

Let your canine companion try Dock Diving with the North American Diving Dogs or watch the professional competitions! Take a run through Doggie Fun Zone's Agility and Lure Chasing Course, a huge hit with dogs of all ages and sizes! Live music, food and vendors - June 8th and 9th all day, both days! Watch K-9 Police Demonstrations, sit in on the Blessing of the Animals with Father John, adopt a pet from Adirondack Save-A-Stray and North Shore Animal League, let your little one tie-dye their own T-Shirt or shop with the vendors! Admission is $1 - kids under 12 and dogs are free!

Saturday night, attend the "WOOD STOCK REVISITED ON THE MILL POND" a pet friendly outdoor concert in downtown Brant Lake with more live music, food & vendors at The Hub plus free boat rides on the pond by Loon Lake Marina....and don't forget to wear your Tie-Dye!