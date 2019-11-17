Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert

Peru High School Auditorium 17 School Street, Peru, New York 12972

Youth musicians and choral singers from the area showcasing classical music, jazz, popular music. Free admission, but donations accepted.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Info

518-561-7398
Google Calendar - Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - 2019-11-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - 2019-11-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - 2019-11-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - 2019-11-17 14:00:00