Adirondack Youth Orchestra Fall Concert
Peru High School Auditorium 17 School Street, Peru, New York 12972
Youth musicians and choral singers from the area showcasing classical music, jazz, popular music. Free admission, but donations accepted.
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.