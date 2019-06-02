Adirondack Youth Orchestra Spring Concert

Adirondack Youth Orchestra is having its Spring concert. Free. Donations accepted. Youth musicians from the area playing classical music, jazz, Harry Potter themes. Youth choir singing classic American songs.

