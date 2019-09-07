Adirondacon 3 Tabletop Gaming Convention

Designed by Nicholas Barkley Adirondacon poster

The Glens Falls area’s tabletop gaming convention - is returning for a third year, this time at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Glen Street in Glens Falls.

Join us on September 7th & 8th to learn some of the latest popular tabletop games or play your old favorites, while helping us to raise money for a very important cause - Extra Life, to benefit the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

This year in addition to a full schedule of board games, card games and roleplaying games (RPGs), there will be a Harry Potter area with themed games and activities. We’ll also have a Cthulhu game area for fans of the horror classic.

The auditorium will be used for RPG improv events and group activities such as Harry Potter trivia.

Attendees will be able to sign up for scheduled structured games or play games from the extensive lending library in our open gaming area.

Local game developers and vendors will be on-site for demos and game related merchandise.

We’ll be running raffles to benefit Extra Life, giving out door prizes and much more.

Dates/Times:

Saturday, September 7th 10am-10pm

Sunday, September 8th 11am-6pm

PASSES AVAILABLE:

Saturday only: $20 | Sunday only: $15 | Weekend (Saturday & Sunday): $30 - child/student/veteran discounts available

Half-off for kids ages 8-12 | Kids under 8 get in free (call or in person only)

Students & Veterans receive a 10% discount (call or in person only)

$5 per-event tickets will be available for anyone wishing to attend only a “Whose RPG is it Anyway?” events or Harry Potter trivia.

To buy passes please visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1012055

Or visit our website: www.adirondacon.com

Or visit our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2594704907256359/

For questions or information about sponsorship opportunities contact us at info@adirondacon.com or call us at 518-416-2608.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram: @Adirondacon