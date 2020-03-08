ADK Book Club
Featured book: “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser
Adirondack Experience 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812
Curated by the incredible Betsy Folwell of Adirondack Life. Calling all readers! The Adirondack Center for Writing is teaming up with Adirondack Experience to launch a new book club focused on classic and contemporary books about, set in, or inspired by this unique region we all know and love – the Adirondacks. Bring your book and your input! We’ll supply the lively conversation. This is a free event.
Featured book: “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser