ADK Book Club

Curated by the incredible Betsy Folwell of Adirondack Life. Calling all readers! The Adirondack Center for Writing is teaming up with Adirondack Experience to launch a new book club focused on classic and contemporary books about, set in, or inspired by this unique region we all know and love – the Adirondacks. Bring your book and your input! We’ll supply the lively conversation. This is a free event.

Featured book: “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser