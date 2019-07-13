ADK Brew & Chew 2019

ADK Brew & Chew is a casual spin-off of a beer and local food festival. It’s located at beautiful Twin Ponds Campsite in Peru, NY. This event is a full rounded festival showcasing NYS breweries, cider companies, local food vendors, live music, and fun community activities. It is a family friendly festival with activities and entertainment for all. All the breweries and food trucks will be offering bountiful tastings from the hours of 1pm-5pm (included with each ticket) Live music and lawn entertainment will feature from 1pm until dark. This year we bring back the never ending fun Kids Zone where we will have all kinds of activities for the kiddos.

The entire day will be filled with events, entertainment, live music, great food, great people, and great drinks. Overnight camping is encouraged and included for all guests. This is a family friendly event with a kids area and fun entertainment. All guests under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Please bring proper photo ID if you are 21+. We would love to have you join us as part of this event.