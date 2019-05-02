ADK Film Society Screening Series: IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Photo courtesy of the Adirondack Film Society Stephan James as Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt and KiKi Layne as Tish Rivers in a moment from "IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK," adapted by writer-director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") from the novel of the same name by James Baldwin.

A pair of screenings of the 2018 Academy Award-winning (for Best Supporting Actress, Regina King) narrative feature, “IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK,” adapted from the novel by James Baldwin by writer-director Barry Jenkins, whose previous film, “Moonlight,” was awarded the Best-Picture Oscar for 2016. This latest movie of his charts the emotional currents navigated in an unforgiving and racially biased world as Jenkins poetically crosses time frames to show how love and humanity endure—resulting in what the Hollywood Reporter hailed as a “bold, bluesy and beautiful” love story. Thursday, May 2, and Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7 pm, all seats $10. Presented by the Adirondack Film Society (AFS) Screening Series at LPCA in partnership with John Brown Lives! and the program venue, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. 17 Algonquin Drive (off NYS Rte. 86 near the Quality Inn), 518-523-2512, lakeplacidarts.org: AFS info: Fred Balzac, AFS Screening Series Programming Director, 518-588-7275, fredbalzac@aol.com, adirondackfilmsociety.org.