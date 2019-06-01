ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert!

Google Calendar - ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert! - 2019-06-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert! - 2019-06-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert! - 2019-06-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert! - 2019-06-01 19:30:00

Keene Valley Congregational Church 1791 NYS Route 73, Keene Valley, New York 12943

ADK JAZZ kicks off the month of June in Keene Valley with a concert that swings from Gershwin to Cole Porter and back again. The five-piece "black-tie ensemble" will bring alive the sounds of the greats: Gershwin, Arlen, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Berlin, Porter. Helen Demong, the well-known founder and director of the Northern Lights Choir, fronts the group with her smooth vocal rhythms. Suggested donation: $10 per person; students free. Sponsored by East Branch Friends of the Arts 

Info

Keene Valley Congregational Church 1791 NYS Route 73, Keene Valley, New York 12943 View Map
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-576-4329
