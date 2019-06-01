ADK Jazz Celebrates June with a Concert!

ADK JAZZ kicks off the month of June in Keene Valley with a concert that swings from Gershwin to Cole Porter and back again. The five-piece "black-tie ensemble" will bring alive the sounds of the greats: Gershwin, Arlen, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Berlin, Porter. Helen Demong, the well-known founder and director of the Northern Lights Choir, fronts the group with her smooth vocal rhythms. Suggested donation: $10 per person; students free. Sponsored by East Branch Friends of the Arts