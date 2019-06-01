ADK Jazz Concert

ADK Jazz kicks off the month of June in Keene Valley with a concert that swings from Gershwin to Cole Porter and back again. The five-piece 'black-tie ensemble' will bring alive the sounds of the greats: Gershwin, Arlen, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Berlin, Porter. Helen Demong, the well-known founder and director of the Northern Lights Choir, fronts the group with her rich vocals. Concert is at 7:30 pm, with a reception to follow. Keene Valley Congregational Church, 1791 NYS Route 73. Suggested donation is $10 per person; students free. Email eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com for more information