ADKYP Economic Forum

Butcher Block Restaurant 15 Booth Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

ADKYP (Adirondack Young Professionals) will host the organization’s 12th Annual Economic Forum in the Adirondack Room at Butcher Block on Wednesday, June 12th, beginning at 5:30pm! Pull up a chair and join the conversation as panelists discuss “Powering the North Country: The Future of Sustainable Energy on the Adirondack Coast.” Hear what some of the area’s key players have to say about unique challenges and successes impacting the North Country’s sustainability and use of clean energy in the future!

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman will moderate as conversations explore historic and recent developments in our area’s shift toward a more sustainably powered economy. Stick around after the panel discussion for a few fun giveaways and networking!

Butcher Block Restaurant 15 Booth Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
