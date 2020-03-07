Adult & Child Fishing Derby

The Annual Adult & Child Ice Fishing Derby is sponsored by the Long Lake Fish and Game Club. There is no entry fee for this family friendly event. Teams of adults and children under 15 can fish the waters of Long lake, Lake Eaton and South Pond. Cash prizes will be awarded for pike, perch and trout.

Registration starts at the Geiger Arena at 8:30 am. Tip ups and lines in at 9 am with weigh in at 3 pm back at Geiger Arena.