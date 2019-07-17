Advanced Shaker Oval Boxes with Eric Pintar. #1434-0717. 1+1/2 days. July 17 6pm-9pm. July 18 9am-4pm.

Adirondack Folk School Advanced Shaker Oval Boxes

In this advanced shaker oval boxes class, experienced students may choose a project to work on. Having previously made boxes # 0-4 in the introductory course, you may choose to make boxes # 5-8, a #8 tall, or a #8 fixed handle carrier. You will receive guidance and assistance to ensure that you leave the class with an advanced project you can be proud of!

Tuition $160. Member Tuition $130. Materials fee to be determined based on project.