Adventures in Leadership (Youth Enrichment)

SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

October 5 to 19

Saturdays | 10am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

This experiential course will focus on developing leadership skills for students currently in grades 7-12 while working in a group environment. Low and high ropes courses will be used to present students with challenges and obstacles to overcome as a group.

No prior experience is required. Classes will be held outside on the SUNY Adirondack Adventure Course, so students should be prepared for the weather and trail conditions.

Instructor: Karie Provanchie, SUNY Adirondack (Karie Provanchie is a program assistant and adjunct instructor in the Adventure Sports Program at SUNY Adirondack and a Level 2 Certified Challenge Course Practitioner.)

Price: $45

CRN: 10093