Aerial Photo Exhibit

Greg Cromer - www.americafromthesky.com Aerial Photograph of Adirondack Mountains from Lake Champlain to Whiteface Mountain taken October 2019

The past several years, Aerial Photographer Greg Cromer has been building a collection of aerial photo townscapes of cities, towns and scenic attractions from across Vermont… and will be debuting over 400 new photographs in his “America From The Sky” series at an exhibit at the Village Frame and Art Studio in St. Albans, VT this Saturday December 7, 2019 between 10am and 3pm… and Bookburgh Books in Plattsburgh, NY this Sunday December 8, 2019 between 11am and 6pm.

The entire “America from the Sky” collection, which has been building over the past 10 years, now has over 3,000 photos from across 29 states… and does include several dozen additional photos from New York’s Adirondack region.

For more information, please visit Greg Cromer’s website: www.americafromthesky.com