× Expand Join us at the Hampton Inn in Lake Placid on November 18 for an informative seminar about Aetna Medicare.

Aetna Medicare Plans are NEW to Essex county for 2020. Local Aetna representatives will go over your options and answer your questions in Lake Placid at 3 times: 10AM, 2PM& 7PM. For more info, call 800-458-7805 or 585-224-8138, or go to www.healthplansforseniors.com.