AFS Screening Series at LPCA 6.0 continues 2/28 with Jay Craven & WETWARE

Photo courtesy of Kingdom County Productions Vermont independent filmmaker Jay Craven on set

The AFS Screening Series at LPCA continues Feb. 28th when top Vermont award-winning indie filmmaker Jay Craven appears in person to introduce his latest movie—the “sci-fi noir” WETWARE

Jay Craven, one of Vermont’s leading and award-winning independent filmmakers, will be bounding across Lake Champlain this winter to introduce and discuss his latest movie—“WETWARE”—a sci-fi film noir that tells a story of what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world precariously close to today’s.

The Adirondack Film Society (AFS) Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA), Version 6.0, continues Friday, February 28, at 7 pm with this futuristic narrative feature that marks “a huge departure” for Mr. Craven, its writer-director, who says “WETWARE” provided him with a chance to work with imaginative actors discovering “fresh details, in every moment, of what it is to be uniquely human in trying times.”

Based on the novel by Craig Nova and shot in Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, “WETWARE” is set in a time and place where there are tough and tedious jobs no one wants to do and people down on their luck who volunteer for genetic modifications to gain the focus, stamina and synthesized sense of well-being that makes them right for this work—in other words, people so at the end of their rope that they will do anything for a sense of security and well-being.

Tickets to “WETWARE” are $10 each and are available at the door as well as by advance reservation via the LPCA box office (518-523-2512, lakeplacidarts.org). The arts center is located at 17 Algonquin Drive, off NYS Route 86/Saranac Ave. at the intersection near the Quality Inn and Desperados/Stewart’s. To learn more about these screenings or other AFS programs, please contact Fred Balzac, AFS Screening Series Program Director and Board Member, at 518-588-7275 or fredbalzac@aol.com.

The AFS Screening Series at LPCA continues on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7 pm with JOJO RABBIT, written and directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”), who brings his signature style of humor and pathos to this World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy—and Hitler Youth member—whose worldview is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Co-starring are Academy-Award-winner Sam Rockwell (for his supporting performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Waititi himself, as Jojo’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

The Winter-Spring 2020 edition of the series will conclude on Friday, April 24, with the AFS partnering with the North Country’s freedom education and human rights project, John Brown Lives!, and the LPCA to present the latest work by one of the most revered American filmmakers of our time, Terrence Malick—a film hailed by Owen Gleiberman of Variety as “cinema at its mightiest and holiest”; “A movie you enter, like a cathedral of the senses”; and “extraordinary,” demonstrating “how the quietest acts of resistance are part of what save civilization.” Based on real events, “A HIDDEN LIFE” tells the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife, Fani, and their children that keeps his spirit alive.