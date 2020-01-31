AFS Screening Series at LPCA 6.0: "Parasite"

Image courtesy of Neon Rated (film's distributor) Movie poster for PARASITE

Fridays Are for Film Lovers

AFS Screening Series at LPCA returns with One-Night-Only showings of four powerful films, including two Best-Picture Oscar Nominees starting with PARASITE Jan. 31st at 7 pm

The Adirondack Film Society (AFS) Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) returns for its sixth year with a new Friday-evenings only schedule and a lineup of four powerhouse narrative films, including two of this year’s Best-Picture Oscar nominees—South Korean master filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s social-class-comedy-turned-thriller, “PARASITE,” on January 31st and Taika Waititi’s World War II satire, “JOJO RABBIT,” featuring an Academy-Award-nominated performance by Scarlett Johansson, on March 27th.

Other highlights of the Winter-Spring 2020 season (AFSSS Version 6.0) include an in-person appearance by one of Vermont’s leading independent filmmakers, Jay Craven, introducing his latest film—the sci-fi film noir “WETWARE”—on February 28th and the latest work by visionary filmmaker Terrence Malick, the director of such celebrated films as “Badlands,” “Days of Heaven,” “The Thin Red Line” and “The Tree of Life”—“A HIDDEN LIFE,” hailed by Variety as “cinema at its mightiest and holiest” and “A movie you enter, like a cathedral of the senses,” co-presented with John Brown Lives! and LPCA on April 24th.

All four screenings—each of which occurs on the final Friday of the month—start at 7 pm. Tickets to the screenings are $10 each and are available at the door as well as by advance reservation via the LPCA box office (518-523-2512, lakeplacidarts.org). To learn more about these screenings or other AFS programs, please contact Fred Balzac, AFS Screening Series Programming Director and Board Member, at 518-588-7275 or fredbalzac@aol.com.

One of the Best Films…Ever?

By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, the pitch-black modern fairytale that is “PARASITE,” nominated for six 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Director, Original Screenplay, Editing and International Feature Film and winner of the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language, showcases a contemporary filmmaking master—South Korea’s Bong Joon Ho—at the top of his game.

The organizer of the AFS Screening Series at LPCA, Programming Director Fred Balzac, who currently serves as Acting Secretary of the AFS Board of Directors, is especially pleased to open the sixth year of the series (for the first time as a Friday-only series) with this richly multilayered work by one of international cinema’s most celebrated film directors, a movie that many critics and awards organizations are hailing as the best film of 2019. “PARASITE” received the top award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival—the Palme d’Or—and is considered by at least some industry observers to be a leading contender for both the Best Picture and Best Director Oscar awards, as well as being a shoo-in for the Best International Feature Film award.

“The film opened at one of the multiplexes in Plattsburgh just in the past week, in mid-January, so it looks like our screening in Lake Placid on January 31st will be the Adirondack, if not entire North Country, premiere,” Balzac said at press time. “I can’t wait to show it to our extremely loyal core audience: ‘PARASITE’ has the potential to be one of the top two or three films in the entire six years of the series at LPCA—and we’ve shown some great films!”

Synopsis, Rave Reviews and a Slew of Awards

Meet the Park family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together—leading the Kims to sense a golden opportunity.

Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, respectively, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll the Kims’ entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

By affording Bong Joon Ho the opportunity to bring his singular mastery home to Korea, this pitch-black modern fairytale—which alternates between the darkly hilarious and the heart-wrenching—showcases a contemporary filmmaking master at the top of his game.

Here’s what the critics have to say about PARASITE:

“You expect PARASITE to be one thing, but it mutates into something else”—Vulture

“An urgent story of class told in the most sensationally entertaining way”—NY Times

“A must-see for anyone who loves cinema”—Awards Watch

“It’s a magic trick”—IndieWire ● “A nerve-racking masterpiece”—Vulture

“A twisted ride that gets under your skin”—Slashfilm.com

“One of the best movies of the year”—Polygon.com ● “Hitchcockian”—IndieWire

“Dazzling”—Time Out ● “Brilliant”—Variety ● “Superb”—Collider

“Hilarious”—Times UK ● “Incredible”—IndieWire ● “Stunning”—The Wrap

“Bong at his best”—The New York Times

“One of the best films of the decade”—Awards Circuit ● “A masterpiece”—The Playlist

“A masterpiece”—Vulture ● “A masterpiece”—GQ ● “A masterpiece:--Polygon.com

“A ferocious satire”—The New York Times ● “A savage satire”—Los Angeles Times

“A dazzling satire”—Time Out ● “A scathing satire”—Film Comment

“Wickedly funny”—Reuters ● “Breathtaking”—Awards Daily

“I staggered out of the theater thrilled by its singular vision”—Vanity Fair

“Bong Joon Ho is without a doubt one of the best filmmakers in the world”—The Playlist

Awards and nominations include:

Academy Awards/Oscar (2020) nominee: Best Picture; Best Director, Bong Joon Ho; Best Original Screenplay, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han; Best Film Editing; Best Production Design; Best International Feature Film

Cannes Film Festival (2019) Palme d’Or winner, Bong Joon Ho (top prize, unanimously)

Golden Globe Awards (2020) winner: Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language;

Nominee: Best Director – Motion Picture, Bong Joon Ho; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han

Screen Actors Guild Awards (2020) nominee: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

AFI (American Film Institute) Awards (2020): Winner, Special Award

Rated R (for language, some violence and sexual content) • runtime: 2 hrs., 12 mins.

The AFS Screening Series at LPCA continues on Friday, February 28, at 7 pm with WETWARE, directed by one of Vermont’s leading independent filmmakers, Jay Craven, who will appear in person to introduce his film and participate in a post-screening Q&A discussion with the audience. To learn more about the Screening Series or other AFS programs and activities, please contact Program Director Fred Balzac at 518-588-7275, fredbalzac@aol.com or adirondackfilmsociety@gmail.com or visit adirondackfilmsociety.org. To learn more about the film, check out: parasite-movie.com.