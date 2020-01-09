AFS Sewing Circle with Various Instructors

Calling all fiber artists! Do you have a project you're in the middle of? Want some company while you work? Sounds like AFS Sewing Circle is the place for you! Quilters, knitters, and fiber artists alike are welcome to join us every month for an afternoon of quilting and camaraderie. Bring your works in progress and enjoy sharing your experience and the company of your fellow quilters. Pre-registration is not required. All are welcome!

NOTE: Registration is not required, and tuition is free for AFS Sewing Circle.