National Council on Aging Aging Mastery Program

Have you mastered the art of aging? The Aging Mastery Program® (AMP) is a fun, 10-week program that encourages mastery—developing behaviors across many dimensions that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being. By participating in this program, you will make and maintain small but impactful changes in your health behaviors, financial well-being, and enrichment in later life. Meet new friends, provide support and encouragement to your peers, and become more involved in your community! Classes will be held at: Saranac Village at Will Rogers on Tuesdays from 10am-11:30am. Register today by calling 518-873-3695! Classes start on May 28th.