Aging Mastery Program
Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
National Council on Aging
Aging Mastery Program
Have you mastered the art of aging? The Aging Mastery Program® (AMP) is a fun, 10-week program that encourages mastery—developing behaviors across many dimensions that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being. By participating in this program, you will make and maintain small but impactful changes in your health behaviors, financial well-being, and enrichment in later life. Meet new friends, provide support and encouragement to your peers, and become more involved in your community! Classes will be held at: Saranac Village at Will Rogers on Tuesdays from 10am-11:30am. Register today by calling 518-873-3695! Classes start on May 28th.