Agriscaping: Creating an Edible Landscape

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) will host its Annual Spring Membership Meeting & Presentation on Wednesday evening, May 1 at The Glen Lodge Bed & Breakfast located at the Glen on Route 28 in Warrensburgh. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m., Pot Luck Dinner and Business Meeting at 6 p.m. and Presentation at 7 p.m.

Our guest speaker, Jean Howard, is a Rensselaer County Master Gardener, beekeeper and permaculturist. Learn how to create residential landscapes using food-producing plants. Combine fruit and nut trees, berry bushes, vegetables, edible flowers, culinary and medicinal herbs and ornamental plants into aesthetically pleasing designs.

All are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring friends. Free.

Please RSVP Teresa Whalen, Chairperson at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.