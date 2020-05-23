ALCA Members' Show 2020

Whether a seasoned professional or a beginner artist, all current Arts Center members are invited to take part in this exclusive exhibition. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your best work, help us kick off the 2020 season, and view the talents of friends, colleagues, and neighbors!

Each member is eligible to submit TWO pieces of art (all artwork is subject to review). All items should be ready for installation with approved hanging methods (picture wire for wall art, no saw tooth hangers).

Call for Entries Extension: Now through May 10, 2020. New Exhibition Dates: May 23 to July 4, 2020

Reception: TBA

Artwork drop off should be arranged by calling 518-352-7715 between May 11-15, 2020. If we are unable to physically open our doors, we will provide a virtual exhibit.

Questions? Contact our Education and Gallery Coordinator, Laura Smith at Laura@adirondackarts.org.