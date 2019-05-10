Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, Program and Meeting

Old Clinton County Courthouse 135 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

On Friday, May 10, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their May program and meeting in the second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse in Plattsburgh. At 7:00 p.m., Helen Allen Nerska, Director, Clinton County Historical Association will present a talk on "The Extraordinary Life of Jehudi Ashmun." Born in Champlain, N.Y in 1794, Ashmun was a brilliant man who, in his short life, was an author, teacher, school principal, preacher and principal agent in Liberia fro the American Colonization Society. A business meeting follows at 8:00 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public

Old Clinton County Courthouse 135 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
