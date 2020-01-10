Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club Program and Meeting

On Friday, January 10, 2020, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their January program and meeting in the second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse.

At 7:00 p.m., Randall Beach will give a talk entitled "Murray's Fools." In the summer of 1869, Mr. Beach's great-great grandfather, W.H.H. Murray, published a book, "Adventures in the Wilderness or Camp Life in the Adirondacks."

The book attracted hordes of city dwellers to the Adirondacks where they sought the "restorative and curative powers" of the Adirondacks.

A business meeting follows at 8:00 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.