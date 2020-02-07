Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club Program and Meeting

The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their monthly program and meeting in the second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh.

At 7:00 p.m., Dan Kelting, Director of the Adirondack Water Shed Institute, Paul Smiths College, will give a talk on “Road Salt Contamination of Adirondack Ground Water.” A business meeting follows at 8:00 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.