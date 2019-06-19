Alphabet Soup - Programs & Resources for Business Growth
Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
There are many local, state, and federal technical assistance programs and services available to help businesses grow. Unfortunately most come with an acronym! This workshop will help unscramble the alphabet soup and help you identify the most relevant programs to help your business succeed.
Programs and services include ACEDC, DED, DoL, PTAC, SBDC, SCORE, VEGI, VMEC, VTP
- Price (Members): $15
- Price (Non Members): $20