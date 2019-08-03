Altona Town Wide Garage Sale

Town-wide Garage Sale sponsored by the Altona Fire Dept. Auxiliary.

On Saturday, there will be a craft sale, bake sale, hot food and refreshments sold at the Altona Fire Station. We will be selling raffle tickets and handing out maps with yard sale locations. Extra maps will be left at the station for Sunday.

Vendors can contact Jeanette Labarge at 518-236-7271, to arrange for a table in the fire station. For signs to advertise your sale, please contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 ext 107 or me at the above number.