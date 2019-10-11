Alzheimer's and Dementia Educational Program

Join us at the library for this very important educational program about Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia. Topics will cover "The 10 Warning Signs" and "Dementia: What does it Mean?"

Two experts will present each portion: Lindsey Stanislowsky, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association, and Stacey Barcomb, Education Specialist for the Caregiver Support Initiative.

If dementia touches your life somehow, whether a friend or loved one, this program can help give you the support that you need. Free literature will be made available to attendees. No sign up is required.