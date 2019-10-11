Alzheimer's and Dementia Educational Program
Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842
Join us at the library for this very important educational program about Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia. Topics will cover "The 10 Warning Signs" and "Dementia: What does it Mean?"
Two experts will present each portion: Lindsey Stanislowsky, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association, and Stacey Barcomb, Education Specialist for the Caregiver Support Initiative.
If dementia touches your life somehow, whether a friend or loved one, this program can help give you the support that you need. Free literature will be made available to attendees. No sign up is required.