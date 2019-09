The American Dairy Association Northeast Informational Meeting for District 3 (Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties) will be held on October 5, 2019 at Mo's Pub & Grill in Malone at 7:00pm. All dairy farmers are invited to attend, free of charge, with dinner included. Please contact Marsha Gokey at (518) 481-6091 or Bob Hutchins at (518) 483-0943 with any questions.