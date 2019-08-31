Gore Mountain/American Red Cross American Red Cross Blood Drive, Saturday, August 31

Gore Mountain is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive- look for their Bloodmobile in the Base Area, 9am-2pm on Saturday, August 31. Giving blood is a simple thing to do, but it can make a big difference in the lives of others. To make your donation appointment in advance, go to the Red Cross website and enter sponsor code: GOREMOUNTAINNY. Walk-ups are also welcome, as time allows.