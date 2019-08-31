American Red Cross Blood Drive

to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

Gore Mountain is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive- look for their Bloodmobile in the Base Area, 9am-2pm on Saturday, August 31. Giving blood is a simple thing to do, but it can make a big difference in the lives of others. To make your donation appointment in advance, go to the Red Cross website and enter sponsor code: GOREMOUNTAINNY. Walk-ups are also welcome, as time allows.

Info

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Community Events
to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-08-31 09:00:00