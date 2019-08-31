American Red Cross Blood Drive
Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853
Gore Mountain/American Red Cross
American Red Cross Blood Drive, Saturday, August 31
Gore Mountain is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive- look for their Bloodmobile in the Base Area, 9am-2pm on Saturday, August 31. Giving blood is a simple thing to do, but it can make a big difference in the lives of others. To make your donation appointment in advance, go to the Red Cross website and enter sponsor code: GOREMOUNTAINNY. Walk-ups are also welcome, as time allows.