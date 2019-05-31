Join us for an educational visit from Adirondack Raptors! Mark Manske will be here to discuss the importance of birds of prey in our local environment, as well as research currently underway on local raptor populations in order to protect the species.We’ll be serving complimentary hors d’oeuvres in the Great Hall Bar! Stop by and experience our amazing birds of prey!!! This event is complimentary with the exception of a beverage purchase.