Essex Theatre Company presents "An Evening of Jazz with Dan Seidman," pianist from New York City and Westport, NY, with guest singers Bill and Brenda McColgan, performing Cole Porter, George Gershwin, and excerpts from Dan's new musical "Fifth Avenue" on Friday, June 28, at 7 pm at the Masonic Lodge, Essex, NY. The ETC benefit includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, cash bar, raffle of local items. All tickets $20. For online tickets contact www.essextheatre.org; also, tickets@essextheatre.org, (518) 526-4520. 

