Sarah McQuaid to perform at the Whallonsburg Grange on October 18th.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York is thrilled to present an evening with Sarah McQuaid, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Cornwall, England, on her US tour. An acclaimed performer, Sarah was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ards International Guitar Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious gathering of guitarists. Her show at the Grange is on Friday, October 18 at 7:30. Tickets are $12; under 18, $5. Tickets are available online at www.thegrangehall.info.

Born in Madrid, raised in Chicago, and now living in rural England after a decade in Ireland, Sarah blends her background and influences into her songwriting. She has drawn critical praise for her unique voice and her live shows: “Her subtle mastery launches her straight into my fave shows ever,” wrote The Huffington Post. As a guitarist, Sarah is well known for her innovative mastery of DADGAD tunings.

Sarah McQuaid’s most recent release, If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous, produced by musical legend Michael Chapman, was hailed by Folk Radio UK as “a consummate artistic triumph.” Her music crosses over from folk to jazz to some not easily defined place of surprising beauty.

This concert is generously supported by Westelcom/Chazy Westport Communications. The Grange is located at 1610 NYS Route 22 (corner of Whallons Bay Road) in Essex, New York in the Champlain Valley. The Grange is five miles from the Essex ferry dock.