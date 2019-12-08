An original adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" (Based on the 1843 novella by Charles Dickens). Featuring: Tim Palkovic as the Ghost of Charles Dickens; Sue Carroll, Director of Mosaic Vocal Ensemble - Sopranos: Kim Gingrich, Karen Larkin, Gloria Douglass; Altos: Laura Palkovic, Bernie DeMaio; Second Sopranos: Sue Carroll, Nancy Monette

A fundraiser for the Old Base Memorial Chapel. All ticket proceeds go to the chapel maintenance and restoration.Tickets are available only at the door. $10.00 per person.