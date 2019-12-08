An Original Adaptation of "A Christmas Carol"
Based on the 1843 Novella by Charles Dickens
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
An original adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" (Based on the 1843 novella by Charles Dickens). Featuring: Tim Palkovic as the Ghost of Charles Dickens; Sue Carroll, Director of Mosaic Vocal Ensemble - Sopranos: Kim Gingrich, Karen Larkin, Gloria Douglass; Altos: Laura Palkovic, Bernie DeMaio; Second Sopranos: Sue Carroll, Nancy Monette
A fundraiser for the Old Base Memorial Chapel. All ticket proceeds go to the chapel maintenance and restoration.Tickets are available only at the door. $10.00 per person.