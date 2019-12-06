Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil

The Candlelight Vigil brings thousands together across the nation gathering to mourn the loss of a child and to lay a white flower at the base of the Christmas Box Angel in their home towns.

In the shadow of the trees and a quaint chapel in Riverview Cemetery, a statue of a dove-winged angel stands watching over the cemetery. Though it rises above tombstones, it marks no burial. Though it claims no body, it itself is claimed by thousands. The angel's face is that of a child's, it's arms raised as a child to be lifted. In it's wings are HOPE.

For the past few years, many families have found comfort and healing in the image of The Christmas Box Angel (Angel of Hope). The spirit of peace and message of hope which surrounds The Christmas Box Angel are not only expressed and shared universally but are also felt at the most intimate level.

It is our hope that you will come to our Candlelight Vigil on December 6 at Riverview Cemetery at 6pm where we will remember all children that have died too young -

Our little Angels-who are forever in our hearts.

You may, if you wish, bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel, in remembrance of your loved one. Please join us afterwards for hot cocoa and cookies. Any questions please call Pam Moser 846-8304 or Diane Trombly 846-7818.