Angel of Hope Remembrance Ceremony

Adirondack Medical Center 2233 NY-86, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

There will be a candlelight remembrance ceremony for the children who have died and left too soon, at the Adirondack Angel of Hope, located on the Adirondack Medical Center grounds, 2233 State Route 86, Saranac Lake, NY, Friday, Dec 6th at 7 pm. The ceremony is held outside so please dress warm! It is traditional to bring a white flower. You are welcome to add a name to the scroll that evening. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments following in the lobby.

518-637-3004
