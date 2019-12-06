Angel of Hope Remembrance Ceremony

Deb Jerdo Adirondack Angel of Hope Candlelight Ceremony (12.6.18)

There will be a candlelight remembrance ceremony for the children who have died and left too soon, at the Adirondack Angel of Hope, located on the Adirondack Medical Center grounds, 2233 State Route 86, Saranac Lake, NY, Friday, Dec 6th at 7 pm. The ceremony is held outside so please dress warm! It is traditional to bring a white flower. You are welcome to add a name to the scroll that evening. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments following in the lobby.