Annual Bike Rodeo

Saturday, Jun 8, 2019 10:00 AM

Where: , 225 Ampersand Avenue Saranac Lake, NY 12983

Cost: FREE ADMISSION

The Saranac Lake Kiwanis Club sponsors the annual FREE Bicycle Rodeo at the Civic Center in Saranac Lake each year. This event is made possible by proceeds of Pat Stratton Memorial Bicycle Ride. Our aim is to help young bike riders get off to a safe and fun start. They will get their helmet fitted, learn rules of the road from the police during a safety course, and get to go through an array of obstacles. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

It includes: Rider Course, Free Bicycle Helmets, Bike Safety Check, Bicycle Raffle, Refreshments