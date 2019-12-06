Annual Christmas Parade of Toys

The annual Parade of Toys, sponsored by the Village of Rouses Point, is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019. As always, everyone is invited to meet at Rouse Park at 6:45 p.m. where the Parade of Toys will begin. Santa Claus and Mrs.Claus will lead the Parade to the Peg Huchro Memorial Gazebo, near the Village Office where carols will be sung and the tree will be lit. The children will be able to chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The Dodge Memorial Library and the Friends of the Library will be present with Christmas books for the children. Everyone is invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal and join the parade. For more information please call 518-297-5502 ext 340.