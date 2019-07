Downtown Essex Day will be held on Saturday, August 3, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine. This town-wide event will feature exhibitors and shop displays, antiques, artwork, crafts, gifts, face painting, food, lakeside dining and more! Sponsored by Essex Initiatives. Contact: thecupolahouse@gmail.com.

New this year: LIVE MUSIC!