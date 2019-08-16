Annual Firemen's Family Summer Festival & Craft Show
Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department is proud to host the Annual Family Festival!
The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department has been hosting annual craft shows as a fundraiser for over 40 years in beautiful Lake George Village. All activities happen lakeside in Shepard Park in the heart of Lake George Village. The Family Festival and craft show presented by the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department features music, food, children's activities, and lots of fun!
Dates & Times:
- Friday the 16th: 10am to 7pm
- Saturday the 17th: 10am to 7pm
- Sunday the 18th: 10am to 4pm