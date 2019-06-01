Annual Granny's Attic Garage Sale

A variety of new-to-you items, donated by members and friends of the church, will be sold to benefit the ministries of the Peru Community Church. Also this year we offer a selection of baked goods for purchase, as well as complimentary beverages (coffee, juice, soft drinks).

Looking for a unique item to decorate your home? Need extra dishes or glassware? How about a new-to-you DVD or book? Collectible knick-knack or doll? Holiday décor? Toys? Jewelry? Small furniture item? Come explore and visit - we look forward to seeing you!

This sale is one-day only - no priors or early birds please.

Note - Donations gratefully accepted only during the week prior to the sale, and at specific times. Good quality items in working condition. No clothes, no TV's, no computers. For more information or if questions - Contact sale coordinator Barb Benkwitt at 518-565-6263 (call or text), or leave a message at 518-643-2176 , or email barbbenkwitt@charter.net