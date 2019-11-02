The Bazaar, fine items that are wonderful gifts for someone on your list, not-quite-so-fine but still useful household items, gently used books, children’s toys and books, baked goods, plants for the house or seeds and bulbs for next spring’s beauty, theme baskets that make wonderful gifts, and jewelry, scarves, and men’s ties to add beauty to your wardrobe. There is even a hanging-quilt raffle displaying pictures of Middlebury!

In addition to all of the above offerings, there will be a display of paintings by our own Bob Campbell donated for sale, any one of which would enhance a wall in your house.

Do not hurry away with your treasures! Stop and have a delicious lunch in Fellowship Hall between 11:00 and 1:00, offering a variety of soups, sandwiches, and pies, and if you would like a particular soup you can even buy a pint or quart to take home.

A new table this year will be a Chocolate Table full of those mouth-watering goodies that are hard to resist. Don’t resist! Just indulge! By the way, Santa will be here between 10:00 and 12:00.

The Annual Holiday Bazaar funds will enable us to help our church mission to our community and our world.