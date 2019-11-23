Annual Holiday Craft Fair at The Gables

The Gables at East Mountain 200 Gables Place, Rutland, Vermont 05701

The Gables at East Mountain will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free-to-attend event will feature more than 25 vendors selling a variety of gifts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, raffles, and much more. Concession area will be serving lunch options. The Gables is located at 200 Gables Place, off of Gleason Road, in Rutland. For more information call 802-770-5263.

