The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host their Annual Holiday Pajama Storytime on December 4th @ 6pm at 336 Canada St., Lake George. Gather around the fireplace for some holiday stories and a make-and-take art project inspired by the season. Enjoy a snack and refreshments while awaiting a surprise visitor! Wear your PJ's and bring a stuffed friend to cuddle with. Recommended for children ages 3-10. This event is free but space is limited. Reservations are recommended. Register before December 3rd by contacting the library @ 518-668-2528.